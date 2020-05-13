collin county cases may 13

Courtesy of Collin County Health Care Services.

A 71-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition died today at a hospital in Plano, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). 

As of this afternoon, CCHCS reported 978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 668 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 currently hospitalized.

This marks the 30th death of a county resident known to have COVID-19.

