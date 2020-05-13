A 71-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition died today at a hospital in Plano, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
As of this afternoon, CCHCS reported 978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 668 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 currently hospitalized.
This marks the 30th death of a county resident known to have COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.