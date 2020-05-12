COVID-19

A 90-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died Sunday night at a memory care facility in McKinney, according to public health authorities. 

There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 311 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased,) according to the county.

There has now been 963 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

623 people have successfully recovered. 21 are hospitalized while 290 remain in home isolation.

There have been 29 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,584 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County

