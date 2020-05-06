covid 19 photo.jpg

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 260 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)

There have been 839 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

According to the county, 557 people have successfully recovered. 25 are hospitalized while 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,334 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

