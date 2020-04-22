Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 3:30 p.m.
There are 149 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased,) according to the department.
There have been 584 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
421 people have successfully recovered. 132 resident remain in home isolation while 17 are receiving hospital care.
There have been 14 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. Yesterday morning the county confirmed the death of a 93-year-old McKinney woman with underlying conditions.
There are 873 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.