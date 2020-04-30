covid 19 photo.jpg

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 208 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased). There have been a total of 724 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

496 people have successfully recovered. 180 are in home isolation while 28 are receiving hospital care.  There have been 20 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,160 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

