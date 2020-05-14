There have been 993 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 3:30 p.m. today. 

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today. 

There are 287 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)

661 people have successfully recovered. 18 are hospitalized while 284 remain in home isolation.

There have been 30 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,671 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County

