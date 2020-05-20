covid 19 photo.jpg

There have been 1,090 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 3:30 p.m. today. 

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today. 

There are 319 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.) 

740 people have successfully recovered. 11 are hospitalized while 308 remain in home isolation.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,854 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

