After a 28-person report yesterday, the county announced 19 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 today as of 3:30 p.m.
There have been 1,236 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
892 people have successfully recovered. 21 are hospitalized while 290 remain in home isolation.
There have been 33 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
There are 2,200 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.