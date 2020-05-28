covid 19 photo.jpg

After a 28-person report yesterday, the county announced 19 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 today as of 3:30 p.m.

There have been 1,236 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

892 people have successfully recovered. 21 are hospitalized while 290 remain in home isolation.

There have been 33 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 2,200 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

