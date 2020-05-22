covid 19 photo.jpg
Public health authorities received reports today of the deaths of two elderly women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.)
 
A 98-year-old woman from Plano died this morning at the Life Care Center of Plano and an 82-year-old woman from Richardson died May 3 at a hospital in Plano.
The Richardson woman’s death was not reported to county officials until today. 
 
CCHCS had 1,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of today, 786 of those individuals have recovered and 19 are hospitalized.
 
There have been 30 deaths reported to CCHCS of COVID-19 patients in the county.
