Public health authorities received reports today of the deaths of two elderly women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.)
A 98-year-old woman from Plano died this morning at the Life Care Center of Plano and an 82-year-old woman from Richardson died May 3 at a hospital in Plano.
The Richardson woman’s death was not reported to county officials until today.
CCHCS had 1,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of today, 786 of those individuals have recovered and 19 are hospitalized.
There have been 30 deaths reported to CCHCS of COVID-19 patients in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.