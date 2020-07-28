Covid july 28

Courtesy of Collin County Health Care Services. 

There are now 6,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. 1,408 of those cases are active.

4,659 people have recovered so far in the county. 80 people have died. 168 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the county.

