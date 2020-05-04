There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday saw a total of 24 new cases. 

According to the county, there are 249 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.) 

There have been 804 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 the county as of today. 

533 people have successfully recovered. 27 are hospitalized and 222 remain in home isolation.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,268 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

