There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday saw a total of 24 new cases.
According to the county, there are 249 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)
There have been 804 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 the county as of today.
533 people have successfully recovered. 27 are hospitalized and 222 remain in home isolation.
There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
There are 1,268 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.