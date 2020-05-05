As of today, there have been 828 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 3:30 p.m.

The county said there are 257 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.) 

549 people have successfully recovered. 24 are hospitalized and 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,305 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments