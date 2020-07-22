CC covid 7/22

Collin County shows a total of 5,614 reported cases of COVID-19 so far. 

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 82 new cases Monday and 158 new cases Tuesday. 

There have been 5,614 reported cases of the virus in the county. 992 of the reported cases are considered active. 

66 people have died in the county from the virus.

223 people are hospitalized- the highest reported number in the county so far.

4,556 people have recovered so far.

