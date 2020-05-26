covid 19 photo.jpg

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reported 25 cases from Saturday to Monday.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, the county currently has 1,157 confirmed cases.

As of yesterday, 33 people have died from the virus. 805 have recovered. 

There are 495 active cases in the county. 

