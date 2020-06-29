covid 19 photo.jpg

As of Monday morning, there are 2,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. 625 of the cases are active. 

2,096 people have recovered. 42 people have died from complications with the virus.

142 people are hospitalized while the rest remain in home isolation. 

