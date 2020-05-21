covid 19 photo.jpg

There have been 1,118 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.) 

There are 28 new cases in the county today. 

There are 333 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

754 people have successfully recovered. 16 are hospitalized while 317 remain in home isolation.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,910 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments