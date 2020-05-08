An 82-year-old McKinney man, a 92-year-old man from Plano, and a 50-year-old man from Plano are reported to have died from complications with COVID-19.
The McKinney man died a local hospital, the 92-year-old Plano man died at a local nursing home, and the 50-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital.
There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.
There are 280 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)
There have been 887 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
580 people have successfully recovered. 21 are hospitalized and 259 remain in home isolation.
There have been 27 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
There are 1,417 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.