An 82-year-old McKinney man, a 92-year-old man from Plano, and a 50-year-old man from Plano are reported to have died from complications with COVID-19. 

The McKinney man died a local hospital, the 92-year-old Plano man died at a local nursing home, and the 50-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital. 

There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 280 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.) 

There have been 887 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

580 people have successfully recovered. 21 are hospitalized and 259 remain in home isolation.

There have been 27 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,417 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

