There have been 1,189 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 32 new cases of COVID-19 today according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.) 

There are 311 current cases of COVID-19 in the county (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)

845 people have successfully recovered. 20 are hospitalized while 291 remain in home isolation.

There have been 33 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 2,071 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

