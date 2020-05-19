There have been 1,047 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today as of 3:30 p.m.
The county reported 26 new cases today.
There are 314 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
728 people have successfully recovered. 16 are hospitalized while 298 remain in home isolation.
There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
There are 1,803 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.