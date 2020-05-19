covid 19 photo.jpg

There have been 1,047 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today as of 3:30 p.m. 

The county reported 26 new cases today.

There are 314 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

728 people have successfully recovered. 16 are hospitalized while 298 remain in home isolation.

There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There are 1,803 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

