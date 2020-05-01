An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died this morning at a memory care facility in McKinney.
"To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of another COVID-19 death within our community."
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has previously announced 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 496 of those individuals had recovered, and 28 were hospitalized.
This is the 22nd death reported to CCHCS of a COVID-19 patient in the county, and the second reported death out of Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney.
- There are 41 net new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.
- There are 235 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased.)
- There have been 766 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
- 509 people have successfully recovered. 25 are hospitalized;.209 remain in home isolation.
- There have been 22 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.