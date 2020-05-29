covid 19 photo.jpg

​A 63-year-old woman from Plano with COVID-19 and serious underlying health conditions died Wednesday at a hospital in Plano, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS.)

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 333 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County total cases minus recovered and deceased.

There have been 1,278 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

911 people have successfully recovered. 19 are hospitalized while 314 remain in home isolation.

There have been 34 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There have been 16,593 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 2,270 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

