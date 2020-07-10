As of Thursday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 3,948 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County so far, with 3,101 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
This week saw 587 new cases, according to Collin County Healthcare Services.
Ten people in the county have died this week from complications with the virus.
