A Plano woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at Medical City Plano last night, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). She was 83 years old.
The woman was reported as having tested positive for the virus on April 21.
"It is always sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends."
As of this afternoon, CCHCS reported 710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 487 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 28 hospitalized.
Today's death marks the 20th death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
