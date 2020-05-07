covid 19 photo.jpg

A 75-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital Wednesday, and an 86-year-old McKinney woman died this morning at an assisted living facility in McKinney, according to reports made to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).

Both people had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19. 

As of this morning, CCHCS reported 839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. 557 of those individuals reported to have recovered. There are 25 hospitalized.

Today's notices make 24 deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

The McKinney woman is the twelfth resident of the Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care with COVID-19 to die. 

In a website update, the assisted living center wrote, "Our care team continues to closely monitor all residents and staff for any signs of symptoms."

"All staff continue to take aggressive measures to prevent the spread of infection and maintain all CDC and CMS guidelines."

