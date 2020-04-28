A Plano resident with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at the Life Care Center of Plano this morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). He was 102 years old.
"To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "It is always painful to lose a loved one."
A 90-year-old McKinney man died at an assisted living facility this morning according to the county. Authorities confirmed he had the virus on April 17.
"All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community," Hill said.
Today's deaths mark the 18th and 19th death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 3:30 p.m.
As of this morning, CCHCS reported 676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 463 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 29 hospitalized.
In a release, the county advised residents to check with the county for new information often. "Stay informed. Information is changing frequently," the release read.
This comes on the heels of Gov. Abbott's newest directive to 'open Texas' in phases.
