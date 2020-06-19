In the past week, Collin County saw a major increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported 360 new cases in four days.
Chief Epidemiologist of Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) Jawaid Asghar said the county does not see a primary reason behind the spike.
“We analyzed data from on recent spike (on Monday) and found cases from all over the county. They could not be attributed to a common source,” he said.
Asghar said the department has not identified a portion of the county that is more affected than others. “We have seen cases spread across all cities, typically the more densely populated areas being affected.”
As of Thursday, there are at least 135 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, according to the department.
