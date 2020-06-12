As of 3:30 p.m. today, there are 1,638 confirmed cases in Collin County. 313 of the cases are active.
1,288 people in the county have recovered. Three of the active cases are hospitalized while the rest remain in home isolation.
37 residents of Collin County have died.
