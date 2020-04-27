Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 3:30 p.m. Yesterday it reported nine new cases.
There are 196 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased) according to the department.
There have been 676 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
463 people have successfully recovered. 167 residents remain in home isolation while 29 are receiving hospital care.
There are 17 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. Yesterday, the county confirmed the death of a 91-year-old McKinney woman with underlying conditions.
"We are saddened to learn of the death of another member of our community today," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends."
There are 1,045 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
