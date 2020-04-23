COVID-19

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 3:30 p.m.

There are 609 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased) according to the department. 

There have been 584 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

429 people have successfully recovered. 150 residents remain in home isolation while 16 are receiving hospital care. 

There have been 14 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. Yesterday morning the county confirmed the death of a 93-year-old McKinney woman with underlying conditions. 

There are 906 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.

Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.

