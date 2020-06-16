Before this week, 41 was the highest single-day case number for COVID-19. Yesterday the state reported 120 new cases. Today the state reports 79 new cases.
There are currently 1,866 confirmed cases in the county. 38 individuals have died from COVID-19 complications.
1,298 people have recovered so far.
The county resumed posting county numbers this week after relinquishing responsibility to the state.
"Total figures for Collin County are a blend of state-generated reports of new cases, plus cases being actively monitored by the county prior to June 1," the county wrote.
