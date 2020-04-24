Two elderly women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at a nursing home facility in McKinney over the last two days, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
An 85-year-old woman died Thursday evening, and a 95-year-old woman died early this morning at the same facility.
"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with these ladies' families and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of these COVID-19 deaths within our community."
As of this morning, CCHCS reported 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 429 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 16 hospitalized.
The two deaths reported today mark the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued an executive order today that lifts restrictions on public access to county government offices, opening county government offices for unscheduled, in-person visits beginning Friday, May 1. The order does not include the court system.
On March 20, access to county offices was limited to scheduled appointments in an effort to limit the potential exposure to COVID-19 for the public and county employees.
Next Friday, those restrictions will be removed, although county offices will put other measures in place to reduce risk of spreading the virus.
After May 1, county employees will continue to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Examples of precautions include:
- Face masks will be available for the public and county employees (and may be required in certain departments)
- Plexiglass sneeze guards will be installed in certain locations where face-to-face interactions are more common
- Departments will limit the number of individuals in the office at the same time to avoid gatherings and to allow for adequate spacing between guests
- Offices will undergo regular and more frequent cleaning and sanitizing
Individuals who have underlying health complications or who may be at increased risk of severe illness are highly encouraged to stay home, and contact county employees by phone, mail, or through the county's online services.
