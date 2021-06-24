The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a grand jury’s call for a work group that will study the events that led to a man’s in-custody death to avoid similar deaths in the future.
The call for a work group came after a grand jury declined to indict eight former Collin County detention officers involved in the in-custody death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III, a Frisco man who was reportedly schizophrenic. Scott was arrested in Allen on March 14 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After being admitted and discharged from Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, he was booked in the Collin County Detention Center, where Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said Scott “exhibited some strange behavior.”
Officers reportedly tied him to a restraint bed, maced him and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, officers rushed him to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
In late April, the Collin County Medical Examiner reported Scott’s manner of death as homicide. The cause of death was announced to have been “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.” Skinner fired seven detention officers on April 1 for their involvement in Scott’s death, and an eighth officer resigned while under investigation.
The Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury had “no-billed” the former detention officers involved in Scott’s death: Andres Cardenas, Alec Difatta, Blaise Mikulewicz, Rafael Paredez, Justin Patrick, Christopher Windsor, Austin Wong and James Schoelen.
The jury’s decision essentially cleared the eight men of any criminal wrongdoing, the district attorney’s office said, and they won’t be charged with any state criminal offense.
The district attorney’s office said the grand jury spent multiple days “carefully considering all the evidence and the law,” including hearing from multiple witnesses and watching video footage of the incident.
“This case is a tragedy for all involved, first and foremost for the family and friends of Mr. Scott,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “For a parent to lose a child, including an adult child, is a loss that’s profound, permanent and unfixable. I ask everyone to join me in sending the Scott family prayers of comfort, solace and strength.”
On April 28, Scott’s family watched video footage of events in the Collin County Detention Facility leading up to his death.
“What we’ve seen today was horrific, inhumane, very disheartening,” Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott, said at the time. “And we want these individuals arrested immediately.”
The Tuesday announcement of a “no-bill” decision, came accompanied with a jury statement calling for the creation of a work group of community leaders, criminal justice and law enforcement stakeholders, local hospitals and mental health providers to find solutions for treating individuals with mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system.
The next day, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying Skinner welcomed the jury’s recommendation and that he looked forward to participating in the group.
“Like sheriffs and other leaders across the country, Sheriff Skinner recognizes — and expects the work group will agree — that communities must care for persons with mental illness, behavioral-health issues, or an intellectual or developmental disability,” it said.
The office said peace officers arrest some people with mental illness on serious charges who are brought to the county jail.
“But peace officers also arrest persons with mental illness on low-level, non-violent misdemeanor charges, and these persons should be diverted from the jail when diversion is safe,” the office added.
The office stated county jails are not generally mental healthcare facilities, especially when not closely associated with a county hospital.
“Communities need appropriate treatment facilities and an effective diversion system. This is a community-wide challenge,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “In Collin County, it will take multiple stakeholders to improve the care for the mentally ill, including enhancing the county’s diversion system.”
Collin County has had an expansion for its detention facility in the works, and plans would result in a new jail infirmary with over 300 new beds for mental healthcare, the office stated.
“Although a larger jail infirmary will help with the treatment of persons who meet the criteria for confinement in a county jail, it will not necessarily help with beds for the treatment of persons suffering from mental illness who meet criteria for diversion from the county jail,” the office stated.
The office included a list of measures it had taken in the wake of Scott’s death, including restricting the use of restraint beds and prohibiting the use of spit masks, and reviewing its use of force policies in the county jail. The list included arranging for an outside expert to provide training to all staff as it relates to “meeting the duty to intervene,” which is set to begin in August.
The office added that Skinner had terminated seven detention officers following an internal investigation for violating policies for use of force and the restraint of inmates. An eighth officer had resigned while under investigation.
In a June 24 email, Asst. Chief Nick Bristow, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, said that one detention officer had resigned and another did not invoke his civil service appeal rights.
“The remaining detention officers who were terminated by Sheriff Skinner on April 1, 2021 have appealed their termination through the Civil Service process,” Bristow stated. “Due to pending Civil Service proceedings, we are unable to comment further.”
Almost one month after the officers were fired, the Sheriff’s Office announced that one of the officers had successfully appealed their termination and been reinstated — a decision Skinner said he didn’t agree with. The office’s June 23 statement says Skinner is appealing the reinstatement of one officer’s employment.
In closing its statement, the Sheriff’s Office said the care and treatment of people with mental illness, behavioral-health issues or an intellectual or developmental disability is a community-wide challenge.
“A county needs mental-health beds and resources for these persons as well,” the office stated. “In fact, a sufficient healthcare infrastructure is critical to a successful diversion program. A community-based work group should have valuable insight and be able to make important contributions to improving the county’s care for persons with mental illness, including enhancing the diversion system.”
On Tuesday, Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney hired by Scott’s family, took to Twitter in reacting to the jury’s decision.
"Marvin Scott’s family is extremely disappointed the GJ failed to bring charges in this case,” Merritt stated in one tweet, adding that the evidence “provides more than sufficient probable cause for indictments.”
“Marvin Scott’s family looks forward to review by a Federal Grand Jury of his in-custody death,” Merritt added. “The failure of prosecutors to secure indictments in this matter reflects a trend in Texas of undervaluing the lives of African American’s suffering mental health crisis for indictments.”
Garrett Gravley contributed to this report.
