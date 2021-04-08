Operation Hercules, a three day undercover operation conducted by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and five other federal, state, and local agencies, arrested and charged 13 individuals with felony counts of online solicitation of a minor, the Collin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Investigators also seized electronic devices utilized by these suspects which will be forensically examined by the Child Exploitation Unit for evidence. Additional charges and arrests are expected, the office said.
According to the office, two of the suspects had child pornography on their devices at the time of their arrest. One suspect was out on bond from a September 2020 arrest in Dallas for sexual assault of a child, and another one was a New York resident visiting the Metroplex on a business trip. Another arrested subject was armed with a pistol when he showed up to meet whom he thought was a child.
“I want to thank the Operation Hercules participants for their hard work and dedication in apprehending this group of sexual predators” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. “These subjects are sophisticated in their use of technology and online forums, which they utilize to target and communicate with our youth. Parents should talk to their children about their devices, how they use them, who they are talking to, and what they see online. Check regularly. Give children an opportunity to tell you if they feel something may be wrong. Finally, I want criminals to know that in Collin County, we won’t tolerate those who look to exploit our children.”
In a press release, the Collin County Sheriff's Office thanked the Texas DPS, the Plano Police Department, the McKinney Police Department, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, the Collin County Criminal District Attorney's Office, the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for their help during the operation.
