On Tuesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators arrested 18-year-old Zizi Wu for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, working in an undercover capacity, identified Wu as an individual utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Plano. Evidence recovered at the scene includes over 2,200 child pornography images from a single computer. Additional devices were located and seized for forensic examination.
Wu is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.
“We want to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Plano Police Department for their assistance in this investigation,” a Collin County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.
