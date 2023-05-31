APA 1.jpg

Allen Premium Outlets has reopened to the public.

Cars and shoppers once again filled the mall on Wednesday, May 31, after it sat empty for almost a month after the mass shooting that claimed eight lives, plus the gunman's life, and injured several others on May 6.

APA 2.jpg
APA 3.jpg
APA 4.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

