Cars and shoppers once again filled the mall on Wednesday, May 31, after it sat empty for almost a month after the mass shooting that claimed eight lives, plus the gunman's life, and injured several others on May 6.
“As Allen Premium Outlets reopens and our community continues to work through the process of healing, we will remember those who lost their lives, friends and loved ones” Mayor Baine Brooks said in a statement. “We will be grateful for the first responders and citizens who helped those in need. We want to support the staff returning to work at the outlets and keep them, their friends and families in our thoughts. We all want to stand together to heal, to remember and continue the compassion and care that makes Allen strong.”
To help comfort the shoppers who visited the outlets, LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry showed up with six dogs to bring smiles to shoppers’ faces.
“We came out here to welcome everyone to the opening and bring some comfort and love to the workers and customers here in the community,” said Carolyn Nussman with Comfort Dog Ministry.
One of the dogs, Triton, is a golden retriever who hails from Plano and showed up to help his neighboring community.
“The customers were very welcoming,” Nussman said. “You can see a smile on their faces. It helps calm their nerves a bit and makes them feel a little better about being here.”
LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs are working animals, trained to interact with people of all ages and circumstances who are suffering and in need. The dogs participate in scheduled and special events. Dogs are permanently placed with churches, schools and other ministries involved in Christian human care by LCC.
The shopping center will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
