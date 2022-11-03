Allen community organization and leaders are looking to engage more citizens as the city continues to grow and evolve.
The Marriott at Watters Creek was filled with community members as a panel of community leaders took the stage Wednesday.
Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock, Collin College President Neil Matkin and Allen Fairview Chamber CEO Sharon Mayer spoke on the future of each organization, engagement efforts, challenges and more.
The city’s future focuses on its last frontier of development, the 121 corridor as well as downtown revitalization.
Mixed-use developments, entertainment and more are slated to bring Allen a host of opportunities to shop, dine and spend more time in the city, panel members said.
“The Farm and the mixed-use development going on at Alma are the beginning of a lot of exciting things,” Ellwanger said.
Another incoming project is the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, which will feature two gymnasiums featuring three courts for recreation and up to eight courts for competitive play, indoor play spaces to engage younger users, an indoor track with both flat and inclined options, group fitness areas, weights and cardio areas, a child watch area and more.
As the city continues its development and implementing new programs, Ellwanger said he would like to see more engagement from the community.
“I love you all, but I see a lot of familiar faces, and I see a lot of these familiar faces at a lot of these events,” he said. “We are a community of over 100,000 people, and we don't see a lot of our community.”
The city has worked to get community input when approaching revitalization downtown.
The city has also been searching for more innovative approaches to its infrastructure. With the new implementation of an advanced water metering infrastructure, Ellwanger said residents will have a more detailed look at its water usage by seeing what times of day their usage spikes.
Allen ISD has also worked toward increased engagement and innovation.
With a recent partnership with Billings Productions, Allen ISD brings more learning opportunities to the STEAM center with a dinosaur animatronic. Additionally, the district has incorporated financial literacy into its curriculum to ensure students are financially responsible out of high school.
Allen ISD’s Eagle Engagement program has helped more Allen residents understand what the district has to offer. With the Silver Eagles club, older Allen residents who do not have children in the district are still connected to the schools by engaging with student organizations, going on tours of Allen ISD campuses and more.
“People love Allen,” Bullock said. “They don't want to leave, and that's a good thing. We were really intentional last year, and we have over 300 members who are 60 and over, and they participate in a variety of opportunities.”
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has seen growth in business engagement since the pandemic. As more businesses join, the chamber is looking to continue engaging community members beyond businesses.
The Chamber and Collin College plan to partner up and help students learn about college leadership, how to operate a business and more.
Mayer also encouraged all community members to come to chamber events and enroll in the chamber’s programs to learn more about Allen’s businesses.
