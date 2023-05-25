Brooks.jpg
Baril.jpg

The Allen City Council chambers filled with residents Tuesday night to witness the transition of mayors and Place 2 city council members.

At the meeting, newly elected Allen Mayor Baine Brooks and Council Member Tommy Baril were officially sworn into office. Outgoing Mayor Ken Fulk and Council Member Carl Clemencich were recognized for their service on the Allen City Council. Clemencich served for six years on council, and Fulk served for nine.

Fulk.jpg
Clemencich.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

