The Allen City Council chambers filled with residents Tuesday night to witness the transition of mayors and Place 2 city council members.
At the meeting, newly elected Allen Mayor Baine Brooks and Council Member Tommy Baril were officially sworn into office. Outgoing Mayor Ken Fulk and Council Member Carl Clemencich were recognized for their service on the Allen City Council. Clemencich served for six years on council, and Fulk served for nine.
Brooks told the residents present at the meeting that Clemencich was a council member of unique perspective. He was known as a good listener, who would make a decision after hearing all sides of an issue. He was also described by Brooks as a good, Christian man with a large family.
“He’s always been a top notch, good guy,” Brooks said.
Clemencich congratulated Brooks on becoming Allen’s new mayor.
“I wish you nothing but success, and I know you will make a great mayor,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and I consider you a close friend and a brother.”
When recognizing the outgoing mayor, Brooks talked about how Fulk always remained calm in the face of adverse situations, including COVID-19 and the recent tragedy at Allen Premium Outlets. Brooks also highlighted how he and Fulk could always work together and come to an agreement on ay issue.
Both Clemencich and Fulk were presented gifts displaying the projects they helped bring to Allen.
“I appreciate what you’ve done in the past, and I look forward to what you will do in the future,” Fulk said to Brooks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.