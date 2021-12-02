Dean McKinley is a 101-year-old World War II veteran who served as sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He first enlisted on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. After his honorable discharge on April 12, 1946, he devoted 40 years of his civilian life to the chiropractic profession until his retirement in 1989.
He currently lives at Parkview in Allen with Marvel McKinley, his wife of 77 years.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
You witnessed the rise and fall of fascism and Nazism. How would you describe living in the war era and actually serving in the war?
We put up with all those years of Hitler and Mussolini and the trouble [they] caused.
The Army went to Europe; I served in the Pacific area. The European situation was rough, but I wasn’t there.
And of course, we also served in the Depression. The 1930s was a really rough time. Nobody had anything – no money, but we made it.
Tell us about your family life growing up.
My wife and I were born on the same square mile of land in Iowa. My dad died when I was seven-months-old. I had two brothers, so my mother was 26 and had three boys in the Depression era.
We had to move off to a farm. She didn’t want to raise us in a city, so she got a job as a housekeeper for a farmer six miles from where I was born.
I went to a one-room country schoolhouse – all eight grades in one room. Then after I got out of eighth grade, I went to high school.
But then we hit the Depression.
After your honorable discharge in 1946, what did you do in your civilian life?
Well, I got ready to go to college.
I went to a chiropractic college in St. Louis, Missouri, graduated [in 1949, and] my wife and I moved to El Paso, Texas. I was a chiropractor there for 40 years.
When I was 18-years-old, one morning, I woke up with asthma. It got real bad, then on April 11, 1941, I had to sign up for the draft.
When we signed up for the draft, we had to take a physical. Well in the physical, my asthma was so bad that I wasn’t able to be in the service.
I had a real bad attack one day, so my mother took me to a chiropractor. Well I took chiropractic adjustments, then that fall, Pearl Harbor [happened], and I joined the Marine Corps with no trouble. The chiropractor took care of my asthma for me. I was in the service for four years and had no problem.
Getting taken care of and getting my health improved with the chiropractor is why I took that up and became a chiropractor. Loved it!
What brought you to Allen?
We retired in the town of Alto [in New Mexico]. My wife and I lived there for 21 years on a golf course. We played a lot of golf.
Then as I was getting up in age, my daughters in Houston and Dallas decided that New Mexico was too far away, so they wanted us to move here.
I have a daughter over in Lucas.
How long have you lived in Allen?
In January, it will be nine years.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
We don’t go out. Neither of us walk well, and I had to quit driving.
How did you and Marvel meet?
When I mother [worked] for the farmer, I lived six miles from where she lived. And occasionally, even though I didn’t have any money or a car, occasionally I would get to see her.
We went to different high schools. We didn’t date regularly because I’m six miles away and I don’t have a car and I don’t have any money. [laughs] But any time we had a chance, we did have a date.
I’ve known her ever since we were 12 or 13 years old. We did not have a long love affair, but we decided to get married, and it worked, because it’s 77 years.
What advice do you have for newlyweds?
Have respect, honesty and love.
Tell our readers more about your family.
We have 14 great-grandchildren now. We have five grandchildren.
My wife and I had two girls, and they went through grade school and high school in El Paso, then the oldest girl went to the University of Texas, graduated and had two boys. Our youngest went to Texas Tech. She went [for] two years, then she got married and she has three [kids].
Being a chiropractor, I was able to send them to college, educate them and they both met fine, young men, and they’re both doing real well.
The oldest girl will be 76 in January and the youngest will be 74 this month.
What do you want your legacy to be?
[laughs] Well, I was an honest, hard worker. I loved my work [and] I loved my family.
I enjoyed the service. My work [as a chiropractor] was really great, and I had a fantastic retirement. I played a lot of golf. I just want to be remembered as an honest, hardworking chiropractor.
