Deborah Michnick is the animal services supervisor for the city of Allen. In her capacity, she manages operations of the Allen Animal Shelter and the city’s animal control services.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
Actually, I started in animal services in California many, many years ago.
I was actually one of two [of] the first officers in the city of Irvine, California. I was going to college, and I wanted to be a vet, so I thought, “Hey, this would be a great job to kind of get some experience handling different types of animals.” But what it did is it introduced me to law enforcement instead, so I ended up becoming a police officer for several years.
So I was an officer down there for the University of California in Irvine, where I was a student. I met my husband on the street. He was a police officer, and so I did that until I had my first two kids, and then I decided I was going to stop being an officer [to be] a little more safe at home and that sort of thing.
We actually had our own business for a while, [and I] worked in the retail end of it. Then when an animal control officer position opened here, I applied and took it.
Where were you living at the time that you accepted the job?
We lived in California, then moved to Seattle for several years. I had a son that was highly allergic to the smog down there.
That’s where we owned a computer business. At that time, I was totally out of law enforcement and animal services, but the dotcom bomb hit, and I husband kept getting laid off, so we moved here.
I did retail for a big-box for 13 years, but retail wasn’t my thing. I really missed public service.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected things?
It has. There’s no question that it has.
From the start, when everyone was sheltering at home, our adoptions were out the window. We couldn’t keep enough animals in here. We were adopting left-and-right, because people wanted pets at home to shelter with.
A lot of us in the industry, including supervisors from other shelters, were worried that what’s going to happen after the pandemic loosens up and people go back to work is [that] we’re going to have a sudden increase in surrenders. And that’s exactly what has happened.
Do you ever find yourself experiencing burnout or compassion fatigue, and if so, what do you do to combat it?
We all have.
There’s many forms of compassion fatigue, and it may be very different for, say, shelters as large as Fort Worth and Dallas versus shelters like us.
What we find here is we’re very lucky. We have a wonderful, wonderful citizenry here in Allen and in this area. Knock on wood, we have not filled up. None of our animals have time limits. They hang out with us as long as they stay healthy [and] as long as their temperament stays good.
Because of that, our compassion fatigue may be different. We get attached to the animals.
What have been some of your proudest achievements at the shelter?
Oh my gosh. Every time we adopt a dog or a cat, it just makes us feel so good.
We had a dog that came in as a stray, and it was microchipped, so we started hunting the microchip and found the owner. The dog was lost a year or more prior, and we were able to get his dog back.
And seeing the dog’s reaction to the owner that he remembered… it still gives me goosebumps.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve been in Texas since 2003.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Here in Allen is the Mediterranean buffet Damascus. For Mexican food, I like Lupe’s. Believe it or not, I just tried Ellen’s this last weekend. That was really good.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My whole family is big on Star Trek, so we’ll watch every Star Trek show out there. For movies, I like science fiction and suspense, so I like the Deep Impacts and the Armageddons.
Tell our readers about your family.
Well, I already mentioned – I met my husband [when] he was a police officer and I was a police officer. We met each other on car stops. Got married in an old country jailhouse in San Juan Capistrano, California.
We have three boys, and they’re all grown and successful. One is a general manager of a restaurant. The other is an orthopedic surgeon here working out of Denton, and my youngest son is a Dallas firefighter/paramedic.
I also have two grandsons, a granddaughter and a new granddaughter coming within the next couple of weeks.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be here until I retire or unless the city of Allen kicks me out for some reason.
I think my legacy would be to make sure that I leave the Allen Animal Shelter the best I can leave it to my successor that comes after me. I’m very big on public service. I want to be here for anything the citizens need.
I’m hoping I pass on that desire to all my team so that when I leave, they’re going to carry on that culture of helping wherever they need to help, whether it’s a four-legged animal or the citizens that live here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.