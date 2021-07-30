Public school teachers aren’t exactly known for living in unparalleled opulence and excess, but that didn’t stop Allen High School teacher Karen Hunnicutt from coming to the realization that she has enjoyed many comforts of life that many people aren’t afforded.
“Around six years ago, I was at an outdoor church for the homeless when a young man came up to me and asked me if I was housed,” she recalled. “I was taken aback by the question and realized that I had taken my house, food and comforts of life for granted. I realized at that moment that I could not help all the individuals get housed, yet I could get a number of people sandwiches so they wouldn’t be hungry that day.”
This was the impetus of Hunnicutt’s founding of PB & Joy, an Allen ISD program wherein students can devote their time to making sandwiches for the homeless.
PB & Joy has expanded in scope, with Plano East Senior High School having partnered with Allen High School in the endeavor since last year, and as Hunnicutt points out in the profile below, she and her team of students have remained persistent in this mission despite the encumbrances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In what ways has PB & Joy evolved since you started it?
Last year, Arden Carlson, Muntaha Sabir and Atahan Bakanyldiz got a [COVID-19] plan together. Students made sandwiches following the cleanliness protocols outlined in [a] training video after picking up gloves and hair nets from us. They dropped off the sandwiches at the high school or one of the student’s porches.
Needless to say, I moved from a car to an SUV because there were so many sandwiches to take.
This year we expanded with the “joy” some of our students started planning (making portable mattresses out of repurposed plastic grocery bags). The mats are comfortable, lightweight, dry quickly and give plastic bags another purpose with the bonus of keeping these from polluting the environment. I am thrilled that this will continue next year and hopefully beyond.
Students also donated blankets, socks, gloves and snack bags. Organizations and teachers on campus have been very generous in helping make sandwiches and donations.
We have reserved the upstairs library for the upcoming school year. The plan is to make sandwiches again on campus.
Besides PB & Joy, what other achievements met within the span of your career are you most proud of?
I volunteer training service dogs for Patriot Paws. 30 different dogs have attended Allen High School with me, and I have made many friends in the school of students that I do not have the opportunity to teach who come by to see the dogs.
I am most proud of the many students who have positively impacted my life. I like the term facilitator instead of teacher. I learn from my students as they learn from me.
You have been a teacher for over 25 years, which means you’ve molded the minds of multiple generations. How do these generations differ, and in what ways (if any) are they the same?
As far as different or the same, I am going to summarize this as follows: I am entering my 26th year of teaching, and I see students who are passionate about learning, growing and making a positive impact in the world.
In multiple generations, I have seen collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and strong communication skills both written and verbal.
It is interesting that the last conversation I had with the Allen American was as a soccer coach. My position has changed, yet the passion remains the same – [to] help students grow and have as much confidence in their abilities as I have in them.
What keeps you from being jaded when you encounter professional hardships?
I like the acronym F.R.E.E. to explain my outlook. When faced with a stressor or stressful situation, I like to Frame this into a challenge to overcome. I try to turn “have to’s” into “get to’s.”
The Ris for relationships. I find great value in the South African concept of “Ubuntu,” [which roughly translates to] “I am because we are.” I am married to my best friend and husband of 29 years (we started dating while in high school in Plano). My friends at Allen High School give me strength and inspire me daily. I learn from staff members daily. I am fortunate to have a very supportive family.
The E is for Emotional agility or understanding. This is a term from Susan David and described by Mark Brackett. I try to learn from all of my emotions. They are data for me to use in order to move through the emotion and not get “stuck.” I find this concept very healthy for authentic living. Instead of bottling up emotions, explore them in order to learn from them and grow.
The final E is engagement or what Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi has written so beautifully about [regarding] the concept of “Flow.” We can find flow in dance, music, walking in nature and reading.
Also, it is pretty easy not to get jaded working with the students and staff members I see on a regular basis.
Do you have any pets? If so, tell us about them.
The current service dog in training for Patriot Paws is named Apollo.
If you were able to have dinner with any person dead or alive on the condition that they pick your least favorite restaurant, who would you eat with and where?
My father, George, and the restaurant would not matter in the least. I lost him over 20 years ago. He was the kindest, most patient, intelligent and generous individuals that no one would ever know. I am thankful I did!
What are you looking forward to this upcoming school year?
Seeing my students!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I don’t think I am the type of person to leave a legacy, yet I would like to help leave the field of education better than when I found it. I hope that is not anytime soon.
