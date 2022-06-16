If you ever attend Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce events, you have most likely met this week's Community Star for Allen — Saundra Midkiff.
Midkiff is the director of membership for the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce. Let's learn more about her in this week's community profile.
What do you enjoy most in your position of director of membership with the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce?
Midkiff: "What I enjoy most about my role as Director of Membership with the Allen Fairview Chamber is the people I get to engage with, I absolutely love our community! This position has given me the opportunity to get to know our community better, learn more about our city leaders, our schools, and business owners. It has given me opportunities to be more involved and plugged into our amazing community."
What are the main responsibilities of a director of membership?
"I would say, my main responsibility at the chamber is to support our chamber members and the local businesses in our community. Some of the ways of doing this are though our networking events, ribbon cuttings, and helping them to make the connections they need to grow their business."
What, in your mind, makes the Allen/Fairview market attractive for businesses?
"It’s a fast-growing community with an excellent team of city leaders and the Economic Development Corporation, managing the process so that it is a successful environment to live, work and play."
Favorite local restaurant and why?
"I love so many of our local restaurants, it’s too hard to pick just one! I enjoy that fact that we have such a wonderful variety of options to choose from to eat, and shop, right here in Allen."
Are you a native Texan? Tell us about your hometown, what made it special? Fondest childhood memory?
"Yes, I am a native Texan and wouldn’t want it any other way! I was born in San Angelo, Texas, but grew up in the west Texas Permian Basin area of Midland and Odessa. In all the small towns out in west Texas the people are so friendly, always willing to help a stranger and make new friends. And although west Texas is hot and dry where the dust seems to blow every day, it was a great place to grow up, raise my children and call it home. When I first moved to the Dallas area, I lived in Carrollton, then moved to Allen in 2006. I absolutely love Allen, and although Allen now has over 100,000 in population it has that small town, warm, and welcoming feel that I had in west Texas."
Tell readers about your family.
"My family is my everything, I am blessed to have a wonderful husband, 3 amazing daughters and sons-in-law, and 8 grandchildren! My husband, Steve and I live in Allen. LaDonna, my oldest daughter and her family live in Carthage, a small town in East Texas. My middle daughter, Christy, and her family live in Colleyville, and my youngest daughter Jennifer, lives in McKinney with her family. I have 4 grandsons and 4 granddaughters; they range in age from 6 to 16 and they all live close enough that I get to see them regularly!"
What are your hobbies?
"I love to travel and have been to over 20 countries in Europe and Asia including the UK, Italy, Greece, France, China, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, but my favorite thing to do is to spend time with my family!"
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s the one thing you couldn’t live without?
"My family (and chocolate)!"
What’s something about you people would never guess to be true?
"I lived in London, England – I wish I had picked up that beautiful British accent, but I didn’t, still have my Texas twang, ha!"
In one sentence, what makes North Texas a special place?
"It’s a beautiful place to live, area lakes, lots of trees and vegetation, you can always find entertainment and fun things to do, and most importantly the people!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.