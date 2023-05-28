Get ready for another round of Allen à la Mode with Frios Gourmet Pops. Frios is bringing its “sweet ride” to Allen Community Ice Rink’s 80s Skate on Saturday, June 3. Choose from a selection of gourmet pops with flavors like Blueberry Cheesecake and Key Lime Pie from 5-8 p.m. The treats are free until the last pop is gone.
Congress Keith Self to Speak at Ridgeview Memorial Park on Memorial Day
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park will take place on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 1 pm. Located at 2525 Central Expressway North, between McKinney and Allen. This year’s featured speaker will be US Congress Keith Self, a veteran of the US Army and the War on Terror. The popular barbershop quartet, Smooth Brew, will perform a medley of patriotic songs. This annual event honoring the memories of all deceased veterans who honorably served their country is sponsored by VFW “Lone Star” Post 2150, Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home and Collin County Freedom Fighters.
Spring Music Series
Come grab some takeout from your favorite FTC eatery and enjoy free live music at The Park at 7 p.m. June 3 at 239 Town Place in Fairview. From bluegrass to rock to country to Americana, some of DFW’s most talented musicians will be on The Park stage this Spring. Attendees can enjoy music from Americana group Trinity River Ramblers. The event’s focus is on local talent and original music, so come check out music you may soon hear on your local radio station as well as songs you know and love.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
