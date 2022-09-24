Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 26.
Musical World Tour
Community members are invited to a musical world tour presented by the Allen Symphony Chorus from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Allen Public Library. Pre-concert activities begin in the Meeting Room at 2 p.m.
The event is free to all.
Allen hosts fall festival
Celebrate fall with a day of fun for the entire family at Allen’s fall festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Allen’s Senior Recreation Center. Shop a craft and gift market with over 40 area vendors, enjoy concessions, pet over 25 animals in a petting zoo and tour Allen Heritage Village.
In partnership with Allen Parks & Recreation, Allen Heritage Guild will offer an educational historical trail game and raffle tickets for gift baskets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Library hosts Together Story Time
Residents are invited to a story time featuring stories, songs, and rhymes.
Together Time Story Time is designed for children ages 3 and up with singing, dancing and one-to-two longer stories read aloud.
Allen Public Library Story Times incorporate the early literacy practices of Every Child Ready to Read: talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.
Together Time Story Time is held at 10:15 a.m. with an identical presentation at 11:15 a.m.
Story Times are located in the Children's Program Room. Attendance is limited. Due to fire code, each person attending the program must have a ticket, including adults and siblings. Free tickets are available at the Children's Desk starting at 10 a.m.
2022 Educator Expo
Educators are encouraged to join the city of Allen at a 2022 Educator Expo from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Allen Senior Recreation Center.
This event gives educators an opportunity to learn about the educational resources offered by city and community partners. There will be raffle drawings for prize baskets, including the grand prize of an adirondack chair and matching planter box donated by Community Waste Disposal. Register by noon on Sept. 28 to receive two extra raffle tickets. Register at: conta.cc/3drKv3T
Fall Concert Series at Montgomery Farm
Residents are invited to enjoy fall weather and free live music with Concerts by the Creek's Fall Series at Watters Creek.
Find a spot on the Village Green with your blanket or lawn chair, order to-go from any Watters Creek restaurant, or enjoy patio dining alfresco as you listen to concerts from local bands and artists on Saturdays in September and October, 7-9 p.m.
This coming week, the Buffalo Blues Band will take the stage to take you on a musical journey from the 1950s through today.
