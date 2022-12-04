Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Dec. 4:
Christmas concert
Come out to the Allen Performing Arts Center for a performance by the Allen Community Band. At 3 p.m. Dec. 11, the band will perform a variety of festive pieces for community members to enjoy.
Send Hope Christmas returns
First United Methodist Church is bringing back its annual gift drive for the holidays.
Founded by church member Tom Brian, to serve the people of the Moskito Coast of Honduras, Send Hope built the House of Hope which is home to partially disabled, abused, neglected, and/or malnourished children. Organizers need your help to shop for Christmas presents for the children served by Send Hope. Pick up a Ziploc bag from a Christmas box at church entrances on December 4 and fill with the Christmas gifts suggested. Return your full bag under the Christmas tree by the Playday office by Saturday, December 24.
Fighting for Justice
Packed with shocking new evidence, Mark Shaw, the author Fighting for Justice exposes the cover-ups of the JFK assassination and the murders of Dorothy Kilgallen and Marilyn Monroe, while revealing for the first time the corrupt inner workings of the Warren Commission based upon the firsthand “whistleblower” account of an actual Commission member never identified before. Listen to the fascinating evidence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8 at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at ACTV.org by clicking on the WATCH button.
Mark Shaw is a former criminal defense attorney specializing in high profile murder cases, and the legal analyst for CNN, ABC, and ESPN for the Mike Tyson, O. J. Simpson and Kobe Bryant cases. A bestselling author of (The Reporter Who Knew Too Much), Mark Shaw is respected investigative reporter and noted historian who has published nearly thirty books.
Tea with the sugar plum fairy
Guests are welcomed into the Snow Queen’s Kingdom at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 located at the Allen Performing Arts center, to be served tea, lemonade and treats, while characters from the Nutcracker visits each table. Mother Ginger tells the story of the “Nutcracker” with the help of the characters, after which guests may sit with the Sugar Plum Fairy on her golden, jewel encrusted throne or visit with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince in the Snow Queen’s ice blue sleigh for autographs and photo opportunities.
Home for the Holidays
Mark your calendars for meet and greet with Santa at a home for the holidays event series from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at 109 East Stacy Road. Enjoy family fun with festive music and carolers, a trackless train, cupcake decorating with Bliss Cupcakes, photos with Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and more.
