Here are five things to do in Allen the week of June 4:
Woofstock at Watters Creek
MUTTS Canine Cantina, located at 1070 Watters Creek Blvd, is back with its Woofstock celebration supporting local animal rescues, with live bands and special vendors.
At Woofstock 2023, attendees can shop from local dog-loving businesses, enjoy sips and snacks like cold milkshakes and fried pickles, jam out to a day-long live music setlist in the park and take home an adoptable rescue dog. Annual passholders and their four-legged friends are welcome to attend as part of their membership dues, and non-members are invited to purchase a day pass to participate in this one-of-a-kind event from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Daily passes are $12.95 for one dog and $22.95 for two or three dogs.
Summer Sounds Concert: Endless Summer
Come out to Bethany Lakes Park Amphitheater to see some members who performed with The Beach Boys embark on a musical journey through the 1960s.
The concert will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, June 5.
Food trucks will includeShonda's Shaved Ice and Famous O's Catfish & Shrimp.
Family Movies: Lightyear
Come out to the Allen Public Library for a family matinée Tuesday, June 6 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
This week, families will get to watch the story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond.
Program attendees will be eligible to win a Blu-ray copy of the movie at the end of each show.
Beatlemania64
Take a live multi-media musical journey through the life and times of the world’s most celebrated band at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Allen Public Library.
Beatlemania64 covers hits from the vast anthology of Beatles classics, such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Hard Day’s Night,” “Let It Be,” and “Come Together.”
Can't be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
Summer Luau
Allen Parks and Recreation invites residents to a luau from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Ford Pool.
Attendees can enjoy music, games, swimming and snacks.
