Here are five things to do in Allen the week of May 21:
Allen High School Senior Sunset
Allen High School students are invited to a senior sunset at Eagle Stadium from 7:30 to 9 p.m. May 22 to celebrate the end of the year.
Students are encouraged to bring their own blankets, drinks and snacks.
Veteran speaks on experience in the army
Listen to Travis Davis, author of Flames of Deception, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be streamed live on ACTV. Find viewing options at Watch ACTV or view online at ACTV.org or YouTube.com/AllenCityTV
Flames of Deception is techno-thriller that occurs in the year 2027. An analyst at the National Geo-Spatial Agency (NGA) is examining imagery of the oil fields in Western Siberia and identifies peculiar behavior. His keen eye uncovers the best-kept secret in modern history. At the same time, China is preparing to unleash a cyber-attack that can devastate the United States. The potential for World War III with China, Russia and India is real, can it be stopped?
Travis and his wife have been Allen residents for over 27 years. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
May 2023 Stop the Bleed Training Class
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. From 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, the Allen Fire Department will host a stop the bleed course in the Allen Fire Department Administration training room, 310 Century Pkwy.
Attendees will learn the various ways to control and/or stop bleeding after an injury, whether they only have two hands to use or a full trauma first aid kit available to you. The course is open to all ages.
Attendees will receive a participation certificate for attending the class. Questions can be directed to Tony Cooper, EMS Specialist, at (214) 509-4420 or tcooper@cityofallen.org.
While this class is free of charge, Allen FD is sees several "no-shows" each month. Registrants who can no longer attend must cancel their reservation or contact the Allen Fire Department to pass your spot on to someone on the waitlist.
Ford Pool opens May 27
Relax under the cabanas, swim laps, enjoy the water play structure and slide down the 20-foot slide. These are just a few things you can do at one of Allen's largest outdoor pools.
Summer Season begins Memorial Day weekend and ends Labor Day weekend. When school is in session, Ford Pool is open on weekends only.
Resident admission fees include $3 day passes, $65 season passes and $200 family season passes.
From classes to bashes, luaus and other events, Ford Pool offers a season of family fun.
Spring Music Series
Through June 24, readers are invited out to The Park at the Fairview Town Center, 239 Town Place at 7 p.m. for Fairview’s weekly spring concert series. Bluegrass, country and americana artists will take the stage and treat attendees to a free concert presented by Café Gecko.
On May 27, visitors will get to hear classic rock and pop group, Blue Moon Band.
