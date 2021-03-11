More than one week after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted Texas’s statewide mask mandate and business occupancy restrictions, a Jewish conservative group hosted a mask-burning party at a residence in the 4900 block of Shady Knolls Drive in Parker on Wednesday evening.
The group, Dallas Jewish Conservatives, organized the event to celebrate the lifting of these restrictions and to cultivate camaraderie amongst local conservatives. The event featured speeches from prominent Republican figures including former Texas Senate candidate Shelley Luther, A Dallas-based salon owner who made national news at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after her arrest for refusing to close her business due to public health restrictions.
Entrepreneur Keenan Williams and comedian Evan Sayet were also billed as speakers for the party, which drew an estimated 150 people. While the primary theme of the party was to celebrate the end of the statewide mask mandate, Williams spent most of his speech discussing how he became a multimillionaire despite having been incarcerated for six years in 1993.
Conservative groups such as Ladies of Liberty Republican Women’s Club set up booths at the event, while other vendors sold “Trump 2024” merchandise and anti-socialist memorabilia. A raffle was set up with prizes that included books authored by Sayet, including The Woke Supremacy and The KinderGarden of Eden.
Amid Dallas Jewish Conservatives President Benji Gershon’s concluding remarks, an attendee approached this reporter and said, “Are you with the press?” When given an affirmative answer, he replied, “I could tell. You’re morons.”
Other reporters at the event, many of whom wore masks, were also followed and filmed by party goers.
In a video uploaded onto Facebook on Thursday morning, McKinney Mayor George Fuller claimed that after attending the event upon a friend's invitation, attendees also antagonized him. Fuller said that after he obliged two people's request for a selfie, he was "verbally assaulted" by Collin County Conservative Republicans leader Zach Barrett.
Fuller alleged that Barrett berated him and his wife in response to an incident in which, as Fuller described it, he reprimanded Barrett for saying the n-word.
Barrett denied Fuller's account of the events, saying, "He's full of s**t," and adding, “I never said the n-word. Never have, never will.”
Barrett then sent a video of the encounter to Star Local Media, which shows Barrett shaking Fuller's hand and further denying allegations that he said the n-word. While other people in the video raised their voice at Fuller's wife, Maylee Thomas-Fuller, there were no discernible insults hurled between either of the two parties. In fact, the culmination of the encounter happened when Fuller said, "Don't talk to my wife" in response to a different man saying to Maylee, "You don't represent me" and "How long have you lived in McKinney?"
Following this, Fuller and Maylee ignored the man and talked to a different group of people.
"I realized at that moment that I was there as a set-up," Fuller said in his Facebook video. "I was asked to come under a pretense of speaking to a group of people in a Jewish conservative candidate type-thing, and apparently it was a mask-burning party, as I now learned."
This burning happened at a fire pit in the residence's back yard, where attendees were encouraged to throw masks into an open flame. As dozens of people circled around the fire, one woman threw a mask into the flame and said, “I stole this from my daughter” to scattered cheers.
A sign was erected next to the fire pit, which read, “Throwing one’s mask into the bonfire, is [sic] symbolic of releasing oneself from the constraints of government imposed lockdowns, mandates and overreach.”
It also thanked health care workers and first responders who have administered emergency response to the pandemic, while also noting, “The act of throwing one’s mask into the bonfire, is in no way meant to belittle, undermine or demean the tragic number of individuals who have fallen ill, or tragically died due to COVID-19. In addition, this act is in no way intended to scorn or pass judgment upon those who make a personal decision to wear a mask.”
Despite this disclaimer, two partygoers expressed disapproval over this reporter’s decision to wear a mask.
