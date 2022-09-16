Three Allen ISD STEAM Center classes have joined forces to participate in a nationwide program to turn parking spaces into — parks.
Students in the Interior Design Practicum, Science Research and Design, and Agricultural Mechanics Practicum have been working since September on the project to fit two miniature golf spaces and a refreshment stand into three parking spaces on Main Street in downtown Dallas.
It’s all part of the PARK(ing) Day Dallas to promote social interaction, civic engagement, critical thinking, and creativity through individual generosity and play. The event turns the streets of downtown Dallas into a working urban laboratory, showcasing creative ideas from citizens, schools, and music from local entertainers.
More than 60 students in classes headed by teachers Brandy Gilbert, Anthony Bailey, and Charles Logston are contributing to the project.
The STEAM center project can be seen on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1607 Main Street in Dallas between North Fields and North Ervay Streets, directly in front of the green space of the famous “Eyeball” sculpture, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Allen Police leads free community workout
Allen Police Department is offering new workout programs for Allen residents age 17 and older. APD Condition Series are free, beginner-level bootcamps styled after the training undergone by police recruits.
At each workout, expect a dynamic warmup and exercise demonstration, followed by 30 minutes of metabolic conditioning, ending with a cool down. Exercise regressions and progressions are included to make workouts easier or more difficult, ensuring you get the most out of each session. No equipment needed.
Another round of APD’s “Condition 6” workout starts next week for the 9 a.m. group. Residents can register at Allenpolice.org.
Fire Department to hold fire prevention class
Allen ISD elementary teachers are encouraged to RSVP for the Allen Fire Department’s Fire Prevention live Zoom meeting.
The crew from Central B shift will be hosting the meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 to wrap up a week of fire safety, centered around this year's message: Fire won't wait, plan your escape.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.