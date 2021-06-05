Allen runoff
Early voting numbers for Allen’s 2021 runoff election are in, and if trends remain consistent with Election Day totals, Place 3 candidate Dave Cornette could very well unseat incumbent Lauren Doherty, as he is currently leading her by 7.46%.

The race for the Place 5 vacancy could also prove similarly victorious for candidate Dave Shafer, as his early vote ballots exceed those of challenger Philip Brewer by 7.52%.

Place 3

Dave Cornette (53.73% / 3,494)

Lauren Doherty (46.27% / 3,009)

Place 4

Dave Shafer (53.76% / 3,455)

Philip Brewer (46.24% / 2,972)

This story is developing. Accumulated totals can be found here.

