Early voting numbers for Allen’s 2021 runoff election are in, and if trends remain consistent with Election Day totals, Place 3 candidate Dave Cornette could very well unseat incumbent Lauren Doherty, as he is currently leading her by 7.46%.
The race for the Place 5 vacancy could also prove similarly victorious for candidate Dave Shafer, as his early vote ballots exceed those of challenger Philip Brewer by 7.52%.
Place 3
Dave Cornette (53.73% / 3,494)
Lauren Doherty (46.27% / 3,009)
Place 4
Dave Shafer (53.76% / 3,455)
Philip Brewer (46.24% / 2,972)
This story is developing. Accumulated totals can be found here.
