Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Dec. 11
Toys For Tots Drive
Bring a gift to donate to The HUB's first 'Toys for Tots' Drive this holiday season. Come out to support this program, and then join the HUB at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 for Monday Night Football as the community collects presents for the kids of Collin County.
The HUB is located at 1289 Johnson Road in Allen.
Christmas at the Village
The Allen Heritage Guild presents “Christmas at the Village” from 2 - 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at the Allen Heritage Village, 352 E. St. Mary Dr. Admission is free.
Join the heritage guild for Selfies with Father and Mrs. Christmas, letters to Santa, hot cider, popcorn and cookies. Visit houses that have been restored to their splendor of yesteryear and decorated in period style. Guests can view ornately decorated Christmas trees, skirted with period gifts. Purchase your poinsettias, funds will be used for further restoration.
Jeannie Clark Fisher will deliver an eclectic medley of holiday music with a folk and traditional twist.
DJ Dance Party
Come out to the HUB in Allen at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and dance like no one is watching.
Each week, the HUB hosts its DJ Dance party for patrons at 1289 Johnson Road.
Ballet
Come out to the Performing Arts Center at Allen High School 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 for a showing of the Nutcracker by the Allen Civic Ballet.
Follow Clara as she saves her beloved Nutcracker Prince from the evil Mouse Queen and embarks on a journey through the Land of Snow to the Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Kingdom of the Sweets. Performances are accompanied by the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra and will feature guest artist Tiit Helimets Principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet.
The cost per person varies from $18 to $34 for preferred seating.
Kringle's Corner At Watters Creek
Watters Creek welcomes children ages pre-school through elementary and their parents to the Blue House Too at 988 Village Green Drive to make and take a craft activity.
Held each Wednesday, Dec. 7 ,14 and 21, this free come-and-go event is offered from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each Wednesday, there is a different project to enjoy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
